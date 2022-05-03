Biden says meeting parents of abducted US journalist Austin Tice

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said he was meeting Monday at the White House with the parents of Austin Tice, a US journalist abducted almost a decade ago while covering the war in Syria.

Biden told reporters he would meet Tice’s parents “today.”

The meeting comes after both Biden and the journalist's parents attended the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday, where Tice was honored along with other journalists killed, injured or detained while covering conflicts.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House “went into action” after the televised gala and that while senior officials had already met several times with Tice’s family, “meeting with the president is an additional and more significant step.”

A freelance journalist and a former US marine, Tice was seized at a checkpoint near Damascus in 2012. Only one video showing him alive has been publicly released since.

Another former US marine, Trevor Reed, was released from detention in Russia last week in a Cold War-style prisoner swap with a detained Russian man.-AFP