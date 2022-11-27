Bidoglio happy to win treble with JDT after ‘difficult time’

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) head coach Hector Bidoglio was overjoyed and expressed his gratitude to all parties after successfully guiding the team to win the 2022 Malaysia Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, tonight.

Their 2-1 win over Selangor means that the Southern Tigers has completed the treble this year, sweeping every domestic trophies this season, after winning the FA Cup and topping the Super League, in addition to lifting the Charity Shield at the start of the season.

“I want to say thank you very much to the boss (JDT owner, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim), the manager, all my staff and players.

“I arrived in JDT in difficult moments, it’s not easy when you arrive at the team who always wins and you have to go the same way. It’s a tough time but I’m glad we made it,” he said at the post-match press conference here.

Meanwhile, Man Of The Match, Fernando Forestieri said that he was very pleased and thanked everyone who made it possible as they knew how much the team worked for it and that it was an amazing year having won four cups.

Selangor coach Selangor Tan Cheng Hoe also expressed satisfaction about how his team played in the final even though they had to accept defeat.

“I am very satisfied with each player’s individual improvement since I became coach two months ago. This match shows that victory goes to those with more experience,” the 46-year-old coach said.

Selangor took the lead through a penalty by Herlison Caion De Souza Ferreira in the 45th minute only for JDT’s Bergson Da Silva to equalise two minutes later during injury time. JDT secured the match when Fernando Forestieri scored a beautiful goal off a corner kick in the 59th minute.-Bernama