Bielefeld boss Kramer, six players sidelined by Covid

BERLIN: Arminia Bielefeld will be without Covid-hit head coach Frank Kramer and six players for Sunday's Bundesliga away match at Borussia Dortmund.

Bielefeld's sports director Samir Arabi confirmed Saturday that Kramer will be missing on the sidelines in Dortmund.

However, Bielefeld have not asked league officials if they can postpone the match despite having six players also out.

“We have a strong squad that will give everything in Dortmund,“ insisted Arabi.

German league rules state that a match can only be postponed if a team has fewer than 16 players available, one of whom must be a goalkeeper.

Bielefeld are just above the relegation places in Germany's top flight.

They face an uphill challenge at second-placed Dortmund, whose star striker Erling Haaland could return after a month out with injury.

Kramer's assistant coach Ilia Gruev will be in charge on Sunday.

He described the mood in the Covid-depleted squad as “very good”.

“In difficult times, the character of a team shows. Our guys are up for it and want to play,“ he said.

High numbers of coronavirus in Germany have already taken their toll on the Bundesliga this weekend.

An outbreak of 20 positive cases at Mainz meant their away match at Augsburg on Saturday has been postponed.-AFP