Bielsa’s Leeds contract ‘resolved’ ahead of new season

LONDON: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa (pix) has declared his contract situation as “resolved” ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Saturday.

The 66-year-old did not give any details on whether he has put pen to paper on new terms, but indicated he had committed to a further season at Elland Road.

“The contract situation is one that is already resolved,” Bielsa said through a translator on Thursday.

“One year is normal.”

The mercurial Argentine’s three-year stay at Leeds is already the longest of his club management career.

He led the club back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence in 2020 and finished ninth on their return to the top-flight last season.

Bielsa praised the club's hierarchy for their willingness to invest in training facilities and infrastructure, and indicated that played a role in his desire to commit to a fourth season.

“From my point of view this is an extraordinary club,” he said. “It’s not often you have a club that designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training facilities.

“Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones.”

Leeds have also invested in Bielsa’s playing squad this summer, making Jack Harrison’s loan from Manchester City permanent and bringing in Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

Though they continue to be linked with other deals, Bielsa declared himself happy with his current options.

“I’m satisfied with the group I’m working with,” he added.

“I couldn’t tell you about hypothetical situations, but what I can tell you is the group of players I have I’m happy with.” – AFP