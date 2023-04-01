Big Blue Taxi Service founder charged with cheating

MELAKA: Big Blue Taxi Services founder Shamsubahrin Ismail (pix) was today charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here with cheating over the sale of a luxury car and use of the “Datuk” title.

The 57-year-old man pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

On the first count, Shamsubahrin was charged with cheating one Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, 62, over the sale of a 2019 Toyota Alphard car with registration number VVP 7, which was priced at RM180,000, prompting the latter to hand over RM95,000 for the vehicle, which he would not have done so if he knew it was not true.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Melaka State Assembly Assembly, Level 2, Blok Laksamana, Seri Negeri on Dec 7, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Shamsubahrin was also charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 1981 with using the “Datuk” title and honor for personal gain without written permission from the Chief Minister at the same place and time.

He faced a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty of the offence.

The court allowed him bail of RM30,000 for both charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport, as well as report himself at a police station every month.

Judge Darmafikri set Feb 7 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddinprosecuted, while Shamsubahrin was represented by lawyer Loh Chon Mee.-Bernama