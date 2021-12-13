Big shoes to fill as Baleh folk want new rep

KAPIT: It doesn’t take much for one to realise how much the people of Tunoh, Bukit Mabong here revere the late Tan Sri Dr James Masing.

The mere mention of his name recently was enough to see many who were interviewed teary-eyed as they recalled all the good deeds of the famous political figure who died on Oct 31.

Buyout Maling, 55, is one of them. She still can’t believe that Masing, the Baleh assemblyman who served the area diligently for 38 years, was no more and can’t help thinking who will succeed the much-respected figure when the Sarawak state election is held on Dec 18.

“He had done so much for us here. He was a true Dayak leader who was brave. I hope whoever succeeds him can emulate his actions in leading the Baleh constituency, be credible, responsible and trustworthy.

“When you win, don’t be arrogant, don’t forget the people of Baleh. Whoever succeeds him must continue his legacy and give his full attention to helping the people,” she said in Iban and translated by one of the locals.

For the residents of Baleh, which is located in the interior in central Sarawak, Masing’s name is ingrained in their hearts after being with them for nearly four decades as he has been described as an individual who had fought hard to bring development to the area, like the construction of roads, electricity and water supplies as well as many other public amenities.

Situated about 100 kilometres from Kapit town, Tunoh, which comes under the Baleh state constituency and has a population of about 2,000 people, is also the new administrative centre for the Bukit Mabong district, which is undergoing rapid development.

Clearly many revere the leadership and legacy of the late Masing.

Among them is longhouse chief Kilau Ugap, who described the leadership quality and humbleness of Masing as the most suitable traits that the area’s future elected representative should have while, at the same time, hoping that all development planned for the area would be continued.

“If possible, do expedite the construction of the army camp in Tunoh. Not just to protect the three main dams, namely Murum, Bakun and Baleh, but also for the safety of the state, which is close to the border of Kalimantan (Indonesia),” he said.

Kilau also hoped that the candidate who is elected would fight for the construction of a secondary school since the area only has a primary school, besides setting up a police beat base and fire station.

James Jabal, 50, when met while busy working on his farm, hoped that the construction of the Bukit Mabong airport could be realised soon so that he would not need to spend about four hours on the road travelling to the Kapit town just to sell his rice there.

“Now, if I go to Kapit town, sometimes I have stay overnight there. The cost is very high, but if the airport is ready, then all my agricultural produce can be transported with ease,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Kundi, the GPS candidate for the Baleh seat, who is also the nephew of Masing, said that if the coalition is given the mandate to rule Sarawak, surely all development plans for the area would be continued, including the building of the airport to spur the economy there.

“For example, look at Bario. It is located quite far from Lawas, Miri and Limbang and is quite isolated. But, with the construction of the Bario airport, people can commute easily, taking along their agricultural produce, and tourists too can visit Bario.

“If we do not support the state government or GPS, there is a possibility that the development plans for the Tunoh area might be blocked,” he said.

At the state election this time, the Baleh seat, which is one of the five biggest state constituencies in Sarawak, will see a four-cornered fight involving Nicholas, DAP’s Kenneth Usang George, Sukarno Layau of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Koh Kumbong of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).-Bernama