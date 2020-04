PETALING JAYA: Working without off-days, sleepless nights, uncooperative residents, and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) are just some of the challenges facing police chiefs of districts declared as Covis-19 red zones.

However, the officers revealed that their biggest challenge in enforcing the movement control order (MCO) was explaining the seriousness of the pandemic to violators.

In Petaling Jaya, district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said about 10% of residents do not appear to be taking the MCO seriously. He said the 10km travel allowance was being abused.

Nik Ezanee cited a case of a resident from Icon City in Sungai Way who travelled to shop at a market near Brickfields.

“These are the people who look for loopholes to be outdoors. Striking the balance in enforcing the MCO and educating the public that this order is to protect them is our main challenge,” Nik Ezanee said.

“While most PJ residents are law-abiding, there are those who are confrontational. The small percentage of those who do not comply can be a risk factor in spreading the virus.

“Our leave and off-days have been frozen but that hasn’t dampened our determination to ensure Malaysia overcomes this pandemic as soon as possible.”

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said between 8% and 10% of residents were venturing outdoors unnecessarily.

“If you need to shop, go to the closest store or market and go home when you are done. The MCO is to safeguard the public. If people don’t appreciate this, then all efforts will fail,” he told theSun.

“It is not our intention to inconvenience anyone but to educate them that laws need to be complied with.

“If the MCO is prolonged, it is to break the chain of infection. This is a rapid-spreading virus.”

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said apart from managing MCO violators, his concern was for his personnel, who are stationed at high-risk zones, as they have not been issued with adequate PPE.

“Our personnel have been directed to take all the necessary measures such as social distancing and keeping clear from spots known to have the virus. This is to ensure they and their families are safe. None of them have caught the virus so far,” he told theSun, adding that the compliance level of the MCO in Kajang was about 93%.

Another district police chief, who wished to remain anonymous, said people should appreciate the loosening of some MCO rules to allow movement for the purchase of groceries and other essential items.

“Some use this to their advantage to go outdoors. We have come across people going out more than twice a day. Then we have foreigners, especially expatriates, who brazenly go outdoors for jogging and exercising, with the excuse of being unaware of the order. Perhaps, we are too flexible with the MCO and it should be sternly enforced, more like the EMCO (enhanced movement control order),” said the senior police officer.

Since the first phase of the MCO on March 18, about 20,000 people who violated the order have been detained nationwide.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Biggest problem is explaining seriousness of pandemic to violaters, say district police chiefs