Biker claims no action by cops over alleged assault by boyfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: A female motorcycle enthusiast and racer who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend took to social media alleging police were nonchalant in handling her case.

The woman had lodged the report against her attacker on March 27.

In a posting in her Instagram account yesterday, the 28-year-old woman claimed that after she lodged the report, police had dismissed it as “just a lovers’ spat” and did not advice her to go for a medical check-up.

She said after her statement was recorded by police several days after her report, police told her that they will not investigate further as it was a non-case and that her boyfriend had no intentions to beat her up.

The biker who is popular in the social media and among motorcycle enthusiasts said she was reluctant to come forward and speak of her plight as she was afraid no one would believe her.

Responding to the woman’s posting, Putrajaya police chief ACP A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the woman had claimed in her report that an argument and a scuffle had ensued between her and her boyfriend who is a married man.

He said police learnt that the altercation occurred after the woman’s boyfriend had wanted to break off with her and return to his family.

“The woman found her boyfriend’s decision hard to accept and it led to an argument,” Asmadi said.

He said investigations are ongoing and police will record the statements of witnesses of the case and obtain a medical report to conclude the probe.

Asmadi said the case is being investigated for causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code and urged the public to not make speculations which might jeopardise the probe.