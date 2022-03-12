Bilateral trade relations, Covid-19 among matters discussed in PM-Shinzo Abe meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Bilateral trade relations, the Covid-19 pandemic, investment cooperation, international geopolitical developments and regional issues were among matters discussed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe(pix) yesterday.

In a Facebook posting, Ismail Sabri said the government appreciated the visit of Abe, who is also the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Japan to the country, which reflected the close relationship between the two countries, especially in conjunction with the 65th Malaysia-Japan diplomatic anniversary this year.

“This year is the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy which made Malaysia a strategic and attractive investment destination for Japanese companies.

“This policy has contributed to human resource development, education and training opportunities in Japanese universities and companies, especially in high-skilled and advanced technology fields,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia was also committed to an initiative to set up a branch campus of the University of Tsukuba in Malaysia which was currently in the process of being finalised.-Bernama