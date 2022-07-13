Bill on party hopping finalised, tabling in Parliament on July 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The draft of the bill to amend the Federal Constitution to enable the prevention of party-hopping among parliamentary members (MPs) has been finalised and scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this July 18.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) said this was decided by the parliamentary special select committee on the matter at a meeting today.

He said the committee also proposed for the bill to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat on July 27 and 28, subject to the discretion of the Speaker.

“The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022 and on provisions prohibiting MPs from party-hopping, as well as the report by parliamentary special select committee will be placed on the table of the MPs for their reference on July 18, he said in a statement here today.

He said the meeting also proposed a timeline for engagement by the Legal Affairs Division and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) with government MPs on July 25 and with the opposition MPs on July 26.

It also proposed for the engagement with members of the Senate be held on Aug 8 and the first reading in the Senate on Aug 9,followed by the second reading on Aug 10, 2022, he said.

Wan Junaidi said after the bill had been passed by the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, it would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong between Aug 11 to 26 for consent and then for gazette between Aug 29 and Sept 2.-Bernama