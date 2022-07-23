Bill on party-hopping for political stability: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 on prohibition of parliamentary members from party-hopping which is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this Wednesday (July 27) is to ensure political stability in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) said the bill, to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was the best measure by the government to avoid a political crisis in the country.

“It is not intended to prevent the people from practicing democracy in Parliament. itself, (Among) the purpose is to reflect to the people, that the members of Parliament do not do as they please, that they have principles.

“What is important is the wish of the people to appoint someone as their elected representative remains or the interests of the constituents and the country,“ he told Bernama.

He cited several countries that had legal provisions to deal with the issue of party hopping, such as the United Kingdom, India, Singapore and New Zealand.

Wan Junaidi said the government’s purpose in introducing the bill was also to deal with the crisis of change in government due to action by elected representatives in changing parties for political and personal reasons.

“Our goal is to prevent the (federal) government from changing three times (in) one term as it affects stability,” he said.

Prior to the tabling of the bill, he said he would hold an engagement session with government members of Parliament on July 25 (Monday) and the following day, with opposition members of Parliament.-Bernama