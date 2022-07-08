Bill to ban smoking to be tabled at Cabinet meeting next week

SERDANG: The Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill (RUU) will be brought to the Cabinet meeting next week for approval before being tabled in Parliament, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said at the Cabinet meeting, ministers would have the opportunity to exchange views and present their arguments and he would also be able to give an explanation.

He said this was the first step to convince the Cabinet and win their support to enable him to table the bill in Parliament.

“If the bill is approved, Malaysia will be the first country in the world to pass it as a law banning smoking and possession of smoking products including electronic cigarettes (vaping) for those born after 2005.”

Khairy said this in a press conference after the launch of the Generational Endgame Advocacy Roadshow (Gegar) here today. Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Khairy said the proposed implementation of the generational endgame (GEG) provision in the bill was to protect Malaysia's young generation from picking up the smoking habit and getting addicted to tobacco products when they grow older, as well as to reduce the number of smokers in Malaysia to less than five per cent by 2040. .

“This will be able to reduce the risk of premature deaths, chronic diseases and treatment costs that have to be borne by the government due to smoking complications among the community,“ he said, adding that the prevalence of smokers in Malaysia was still high at 40.5 per cent among men and 20 per cent among women.

“Now is the best time to shut the door completely to smoking for young Malaysians as 97 per cent of youths support GEG and do not see smoking as a lifestyle which they aspire,“ he said.

Khairy said although many might not support the bill as they view that the act would affect the country's source of income and the tourism industry, if left unchecked, the government would have to bear treatment costs of about RM8 billion to treat health problems linked to smoking.-Bernama