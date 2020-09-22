Bill to finance govt expenditure for Covid-19 passed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today approved the Temporary Measures For Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) Bill 2020 to cover the temporary spending and financing in dealing with the impact of the outbreak.

The Bill tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was passed by a majority vote after the third reading.

Earlier, 13 senators took part in debating the Bill at the committee-level after it was passed at the policy-level.

When winding up his debate on the Bill, Tengku Zafrul said that as of Sept 11, a total of RM268.2 million was spent on special Covid-19 allowances for the 832,000 frontliners involved.

A total of RM45 billion was allocated under the stimulus package and economic recovery plan, with wage subsidy programmes, employment retention and recruitment incentives as well as training assistance receiving the largest chunk of RM16.8 billion.

The Senate sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama