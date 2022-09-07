‘Billion Dollar Whale’ authors claim Jho Low uses wife as proxy for financial activities

KUALA LUMPUR: “Billion Dollar Whale” authors Tom Wright and Bradley Hope claimed that wanted businessman Low Taek Jho(pix) (also known as Jho Low) was using proxies, including his wife, Jesselynn Chuan, to open bank accounts and join an the elite Royal yacht club in Hong Kong.

A report by Malay Mail stated that Chuan had been the main channel to Low’s financial activities as her name was discovered in bills related to her fugitive husband, inclusive of the Royal Hong Kong yacht club membership application, based on the latest episode of Finding Jho Low on the authors’ main YouTube channel “Project Brazen”.

“We found an application to join the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. This is from a source at the yacht club and there’s a lot of interesting metadata here. One of the things in the document is that she describes herself as a group investment director for a company in Hong Kong called Kinetic Profit Company Limited and another thing that’s interesting in there is that she has a bank account at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Hong Kong,” said Hope in the YouTube video.

Hope also stated that Kinetic Profit was connected to Low’s cousin Low Taek Howe, who is the company director, according to sources from business intelligence firm Alaco.

Wright and Lowe have been searching for Low’s whereabouts and shared a photo previously on Twitter claiming he was sighted in Shanghai Disneyland on Christamas Eve 2019

In 2016, an Interpol Red Notice was issued and he is currently wanted in Malaysia, Singapore and the United States in connection to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.