Bintai Kinden signs MoU exploring opportunities in Middle East

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd sub-subsidiary Johnson Medical International Sdn Bhd (JMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medical Renewable Care Company (MRC or under its trade name known as Nouveta) to explore a collaboration providing mechanical and engineering (M&E) solutions and services to the healthcare industry of Saudi Arabia and future expansion in Dubai, UAE.

JMI specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of customised hospital support system equipment and provision of nursing home services. Nouveta, which is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, provides healthcare-related products and services to doctors, hospitals and pharmacies.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai (pix) said this MoU gives it the framework to explore in more concrete terms how JMI and Nouveta can collaborate further in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and leverage on the opportunities that can be found in these countries.

“As a first step, we are looking to appoint Nouveta as JMI’s distributor in Saudi Arabia and secondly, we will study more on the commercial viability of providing M&E solutions and services in Dubai and the rest of the UAE that may encompass a wider market than just hospitals and pharmacies. We look forward to deepening the partnership with Nouveta,” he said in a statement today.