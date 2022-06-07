Bintai Kinden unit appointed distributor of UK’s Wolff piping products

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd unit Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the authorised distributor of Wolff Pipelines Ltd’s piping products.

The company received an appointment letter from Wolff for stock and supply of stainless and carbon steel pipes, flanges and fittings in accordance with the American and European standards for the oil and gas (O&G) market in Malaysia.

Wolff is the producer of quality seamless and welded pipes and tubes that has contributed to the growth and development of O&G sector by serving engineering, procurement and construction contractors, as well as supplying distributors and trading companies with quality piping products.

The appointment is pursuant to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) agreement entered between Bintai Energy wholly owned subsidiary Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd with Petro Flanges & Fittings Sdn Bhd (PFF) whereby Bintai Energy is the SPV to be used for the supply of materials to O&G industry player, notably being piping fittings and/or any other equipment related to O&G industry locally and internationally via the distribution channel of PFF.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai (pix) said Bintai Energy’s appointment as Malaysia distributor for Wolff’s piping products will further enhance the company’s product offerings and enable it to tender for more contracts in the O&G industry.

“Wolff’s products are known for strict quality control. It is widely used in the O&G, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, chemical, powerplant, shipbuilding as well as food processing industries. Its products are manufactured under ISO 9001 quality management system and are recognised by a number of end users,” he added.

Wolff owner Shaun Melvyn Wilson is confident about the partnership and the O&G market in Malaysia.

The appointment is valid for a period of two years effective June 1, 2022 and is renewable in writing prior to the expiration. It is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group.