Bintulu to get its own museum: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Bintulu, located in the northern part of Sarawak will get a new Borneo Cultural Museum to share the division’s rich history, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have approved another museum in Bintulu, to be completed within three years. There are many foreigners in the industrial area of Bintulu and this (museum) will attract people from Korea, Japan and other countries to learn about the history of Bintulu,” he said at the opening of Borneo Museum Restaurant here yesterday.

Recalling how the idea to create the current Borneo Cultural Museum came about, he said the plan was made when he held the position of Sarawak Tourism Minister while Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud was Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“This (Borneo Cultural Museum) complex includes an old museum and a new wing. Besides that, we also had a nature museum, an Islamic complex nearby and a restaurant serving local cuisine,” he added.

The Borneo Cultural Museum, which has been open to the public since March last year, is a world-class museum, designed and equipped with 21st century facilities.

In addition to exhibiting artefacts and unique specimens, this museum also exhibits the history and life of the Sarawak community of long ago. -Bernama