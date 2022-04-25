BIV launches Alternative Protein Pavilion at five Asian Food & Hospitality events

KUALA LUMPUR: Big Idea Ventures (BIV), a global leader in early-stage investments in the food technology sector, has partnered with the leading global trade show organiser Informa Markets to create an Alternative Protein Pavilion at five Food & Hospitality events across Asia this year.

According to a statement, BIV’s Pavilion will host eight to 10 alternative protein companies worldwide under one roof, with booths made available to the selected companies at a special rate.

There are still booth spaces left within the pavilion and BIV is opening applications to the best alternative protein companies globally. Availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

At FHA-Food & Beverage held in September in Singapore, the BIV Pavilion will be part of the Alternative Protein Asia (APA) feature area, which will comprise a New Protein Tasting Bar, a dedicated Alt-Protein Start-ups Village for entrepreneurs, and a FoodTech Theatre hosting four days of thought-leadership content.

With over 100,000 people expected to attend the food & hospitality events across South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, the featured companies will have a unique opportunity to focus on Asian markets and showcase their products and innovative technologies to a wide range of partners, customers, and potential investors.

The BIV Alternative Protein Pavilion will be at the food & hospitality events this year, including Seoul Food and Hotel in Seoul from June 7-10; Jakarta Food & Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta (July 26-29); Food & Hotel Asia in Singapore (Sept 5-8); Food & Hotel Thailand in Bangkok (Sept 22 to Oct 25); and, Japan Food Ingredients for Taste in Tokyo (Oct 12-14).

BIV is solving the world’s greatest challenges by supporting the world’s best entrepreneurs. To date, it has invested in more than 70 alternative protein companies across 17 countries. - Bernama