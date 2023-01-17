Black boxes, 1 more body recovered from plane crash site in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Two black boxes of a crashed passenger plane and one more body were retrieved on Monday at the crash site in central Nepal, bringing the death toll to 69, a local official said.

“One more body was recovered at around 15:00 local time. The divers found it in the Seti River,“ said Guru Datta Dhakal, assistant chief district officer of the Kaski district where the ATR-72 aircraft crashed.

The plane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, when it went down into the Seti River gorge on Sunday, and 68 bodies had been recovered from the crash site.

“The search for the remaining three bodies continues,“ Dhakal told Xinhua, noting the bodies of 26 victims have been identified so far.

Both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the plane were found hours earlier.

A five-member government committee has reportedly started its investigation into the accident on Monday. -Bernama