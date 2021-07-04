‘Black Flag’ movement is not by MMA

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said it is working with the authorities to resolve all issues concerning contract healthcare workers in the country.

“We do not condone any strike by any healthcare professionals especially during this time of a pandemic,” its president Prof Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy said today.

In a statement, he said MMA’s Code Black from July 1-12 and Black Monday on July 12 is a campaign to only encourage the people to show their support for the contract doctors by:

1. Changing their personal profile picture /company or institution logo to Black or monochrome.

2. Visiting the MMA SCHOMOS Facebook page for latest information and updates regarding contract doctors and by helping to increase awareness on their issues.

3. Wearing Black to work on July 12 in a show of solidarity with contract doctors.

4. Share pictures of yourself holding a placard saying “We stand with Contract Healthcare Workers” with the hashtags #saveMYcontractHCW #BlackMondayMY #CodeBlackMY only.

Why Black?

● To mourn the bright young talents we have already lost to other countries.

● To recognise the suffering of contract healthcare workers left in Malaysia. There are 23,077 contract doctors since 2016 but only 789 have been given permanent positions in our public healthcare.

● Code Black (emergency code) - a hospital emergency code denoting a threat to personnel - in this case our contract healthcare workers.

“These are the only ways we encourage as a show of support for contract healthcare workers as per our press statement issued on June 29,” Subramaniam said.

“We are however concerned as it has come to our attention that certain quarters have started a ‘Black Flag’ campaign.

“MMA is concerned that this new development may cause confusion, hence we wish to clearly state that only the Code Black and Black Monday campaign are initiatives by MMA in support of contract doctors.”

He added that MMA hopes that this issue will not be politicised by any groups.