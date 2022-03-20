Black magic made me lose RM60,000, says doctor

PETALING JAYA: A 32-year-old doctor believes “black magic” was used on her when she was fleeced twice by online scammers and lost over RM60,000.

Not only did her encounter leave her in debt of over RM50,000 with family members and friends, it also devastated her mental health, leaving her disturbed by the incident.

The doctor from Banting, who wished to remain anonymous, said in her case the incidents occurred in early January when she found a link on a Facebook page that offered part-time jobs.

She said she clicked on the link and was promptly contacted by a person through voice calls, WhatsApp text and voice messages.

The victim who was caught in a typical Macau scam was offered a job purportedly to raise the sales ratings of traders in e-commerce platforms and paid well for carrying out given tasks.

However, prior to securing the job, the scammer told her that she was required to make several payments for various “fees and processing purposes”.

The woman who is a mother of a one and spoke to theSun on condition of anonymity said what began with a mere demand of RM149 in “fees” on Jan 6 ended up with her making 10 more payments over the next two days totalling to more than RM23,000, some which she borrowed from family and friends.

When the scammers demanded for more and she had run out of money, she resorted to an online moneylending company she found on Google that turned out to be also a non-existent loan scam.

Again, she was sweet-talked and promised a loan for the sum she sought.

On Jan 8, after speaking to the scammers, she was initially asked to transfer a sum of RM1,870 as “processing fees” for the loan into the bank account provided by the scammers.

After she did, it did not stop.

More demands for other “fees” were made and she ended up losing another RM40,000 she made in 10 different bank transfers, again with borrowed cash.

When more demands for cash were made by both scammers, she realised she had been duped and lodged police reports at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters.

“I was bewitched and did not give a second thought when they made the demands for the ‘fees’. I felt like I was affected by ‘pukau’ (spellbound by black magic) and gave in. I feel they are using black magic. I contacted a ustaz and a physic who also think I was charmed with black magic,“ she told theSun

The victim said soon after she was duped, her mental health declined and she became quiet and chose to isolate and confine herself to her room until she slowly recovered after getting treated by the ustaz.

“The scammers continued harassing me by phone and I ended up with a fear of attending to phone calls. It had a devastating effect on me and I was constantly stressed up. I owe my family and friends over RM50,000 which I borrowed to fulfill the demands of the scammers. I am coming out now to tell my story after recovering from this ordeal to bring awareness to the public. Please be cautious and aware of the strangers you speak to on the phone. As for social media platforms like Facebook and Google, these companies ought to take more pre-emptive steps in addressing these risks its users face daily. Please do something so that more people do not fall victim,“ she said.

The victim said she was thankful and grateful to her husband who was supportive and stood by her during her trying times which helped her recover.