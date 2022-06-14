Blackburn appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as new boss

LONDON: Former AC Milan and Denmark forward Jon Dahl Tomasson was Tuesday named as the new manager of English Championship club Blackburn.

The 45-year-old ex-Malmo boss has signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park to replace Tony Mowbray, who left last month.

“I’m really proud and excited to be taking over as head coach of Blackburn Rovers -- a club with a lot of tradition and also great ambition,“ said Tomasson.

“We have a young team here, and also a great academy, and the owners have a clear vision, which is to develop players and become a sustainable Premier League club over time, so I’m really happy to be involved in this exciting new chapter for the club.”

Tomasson, who played for Newcastle, Feyenoord and AC Milan, was appointed Malmo boss in January 2020 and won successive Swedish league titles before leaving the club in December.

Blackburn finished eighth in the second-tier Championship in the 2021/22 season, six points off the play-offs.-AFP