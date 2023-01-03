Blackmailed with leaking sex tape, woman cuts off boyfriend’s penis

RECENTLY, an Indonesian woman allegedly sliced her boyfriend’s penis off after he threatened to leak their sex tapes when she refused to sleep with him as she was “not in the mood”.

The 28-year-old male with the initials GO was reportedly attacked by his 28-year-old boyfriend at a hotel in Sibolga, North Sumatra, Indonesia, and was taken to the hospital with blood loss.

According to police, during the encounter on February 25, the male made moves towards his partner but she refused him because she was “not in the mood.” The couple, who had been dating for more than six months, never was heard bickering, according to witnesses.

They allegedly scheduled a time to meet at a hotel, and when the male asked the woman for sex, she declined. “When he wasn’t allowed to have sex, the man threatened to release videos of their private interactions.” The suspect then committed the crime while the victim was getting ready to take a shower. The man’s penis was amputated by her using a knife that belonged to him.

The hotel’s receptionist, Evi Wahyuni Siregar, reportedly claimed that up to the event, the couple’s room was silent.

He claimed that after the assault, the woman came up to him and asked for help for her partner, who was badly bleeding on the scene.

Police Commissioner Taryono Rajarja noted, “Doctors have described the man’s injuries in detail. A suitable moment to interview him is yet forthcoming.