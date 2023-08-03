BLACKPINK merch stolen from under the VIP seat leaves victim distressed

OVER the weekend, the highly anticipated BLACKPINK concert at the Bukit Jalil Stadium went smoothly without rainfall.

Given BLACKPINK’s enormous fanbase, it is not surprising that fans have spent a lot of money and time trying to secure concert tickets and the group’s official merchandise. Though, for some concertgoers, it might be a simple way for them to score some free goodies.

Regrettably, a BLINK sitting in the VIP area experienced bad luck. VIP tickets for the performance provided superior seating closer to the stage so BLINKs could see their bias up close.

They also allowed BLINKs to shop for official merchandise before the general public, including limited-edition hoodies.

By the end of the performance, the victim discovered that the belongings that were stored under her seat vanished. The concertgoer made the announcement via the Twitter account for the BLACKPINK Malaysia Fan Club.

The concertgoer mentioned:

“To the person who stole all my merchandise from below my seat (VIP L Section A21, Seat A01), which I painstakingly line up for hours & hard earn money to buy, I’d appreciate if you’d return my stuff back to me and I’ll just consider it as an accident or you won’t be blessed for all of it.”

The victim then added “Not allowed, forbidden. I do not allow you. Maybe I won’t get it back but karma will one day bite you back so hard that you will regret it for the rest of your life.”

According to the victim, she claims that a few official sweatshirts were among the official stuff that was stolen. They claim to have reported the theft to the organiser, who is reportedly powerless to intervene.

We hope that the concertgoer is able to recover her stolen goods or, at the very least, that the thieves are caught.