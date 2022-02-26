BLand sees pretax profit soar 41.9% in Q2

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd’s (Bland) profit before tax (PBT) rose 41.9% to RM34.75 million for its second quarter ended December 31, 2022 fromRM24.49 million recorded in the same corresponding quarter of the previous year on the back of higher contribution from HR Owen, lower losses from the hotel and resorts business segment and a RM6.2 million gain on disposal of a damaged aircraft which was offset by lower contribution from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd).

Revenue for the quarter slid 3.12% to RM1.43 billion from RM1.47 billion registered previously.

For the 6-month period ended December 31, 2022, the group’s posted a loss before tax of RM41.6 million against a PBT of RM47.48 million reported in the same period of the preceding year.

Revenue for the period stood at RM2.39 billion, an 18.4% drop from RM2.93 billion reported previously.

According to the group’s bursa filing, BLand acknowledged the adverse impact of the Covid-19 to the global economy and it expects Malaysia to gradually move into recovery phase with the resumption of business activities as most states are placed in phase 4 of the National Recovery Program.

However, it noted the global population remained vigilant with the emergence of the Omicron variant and also adapting to an endemic phase going forward.

Against this backdrop and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group’s board expects the remaining quarter of FY2022 to gradually improve as more business sectors are gearing towards full operation moving forward.