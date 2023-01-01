Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital during first hours of new year

KYIV: Explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital, the mayor said Sunday in the first hours of the new year.

Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the blasts were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Explosions are heard in the capital. Air defence is working,“ he said, adding that as a rocket was destroyed in the air, fragments fell on a parked car in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

He noted that no one was injured.

Missile attacks Saturday on Kyiv had left one civilian dead and 20 injured.-Bernama