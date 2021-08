KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) coach Badrul Afzan Razali admitted that poor finishing by his inexperienced strikers caused his team to fail to score any goals in their Premier League match against Perak FC ll despite playing on their home turf last night.

Badrul Afzan said the problem clearly haunted his team when the players still failed to score goals even though presented with sitters.

“The finishing problem was obvious. Without our experienced import player Jordan Mintah, our local strikers were still struggling to score when in front of the goal.

“The players should be more confident, ready and when they play they need to show the instincts of a striker. So that’s it ... I’m a little disappointed,“ he told reporters after the match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here.

TFC ll only collected one point after the match ended in goalless draw. However, the result allowed them to overtake Negeri Sembilan to lead the league.

Meanwhile, Perak FC ll coach Syamsul Mohd Saad said that he was satisfied that their mission to bring home at least one point was successful.

Syamsul said he was very proud and satisfied with the seriousness and commitment shown by his men in the match.

“I am also satisfied because my players managed to defend well despite facing a team like TFC ll who are currently back at the top of the league.

“We were also actually quite lucky because Jordan Mintah did not play, otherwise it would have made the game more difficult for us,“ he said. -Bernama