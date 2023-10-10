$!BMW Teases Upcoming X2 M35i And iX2 EV Ahead Of Debut

BMW is gearing up for the official debut of the all-new X2, slated for October 11, and they have provided a more revealing teaser of the M performance version of the upcoming entry-level coupe-SUV. Alongside the X2, they have confirmed the world premiere of the electric iX2.
The X2 M35i, as described by BMW, is “even more distinctive and forward-looking” compared to its predecessor. The latest teaser video showcases various exterior features of the 2024 X2 M35i, including an illuminated grille inspired by the XM, sculpted bonnet, black-finished bumper, and M-branded brake calipers visible behind large-diameter alloy wheels.
Moving to the rear, the X2 M35i boasts a sizable spoiler, quad exhaust pipes flanking the diffuser, and distinctive BMW style. While enthusiasts might hope for a full-fledged BMW X2 M model, the showcased vehicle is actually the M35i xDrive trim, known for retaining a sporty character and boasting revised bodywork and proportions.
The M35i xDrive trim features a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering 312hp and 400Nm of torque. It also includes a more performance-oriented suspension setup, larger brakes, and a 7-speed transmission distributing power to all four wheels.
Following its online premiere on October 11, the X2 will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Additionally, BMW has confirmed the presence of the fully electric iX2 at the show, expected to utilise the 308hp dual-motor powertrain and 64.7 kWh battery pack borrowed from the iX1.