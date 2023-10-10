$!BMW Teases Upcoming X2 M35i And iX2 EV Ahead Of Debut

BMW is gearing up for the official debut of the all-new X2, slated for October 11, and they have provided a more revealing teaser of the M performance version of the upcoming entry-level coupe-SUV. Alongside the X2, they have confirmed the world premiere of the electric iX2.

The X2 M35i, as described by BMW, is “even more distinctive and forward-looking” compared to its predecessor. The latest teaser video showcases various exterior features of the 2024 X2 M35i, including an illuminated grille inspired by the XM, sculpted bonnet, black-finished bumper, and M-branded brake calipers visible behind large-diameter alloy wheels.