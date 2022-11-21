BN asked for more time to discuss pact with PH: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has asked for a little more time before deciding if it wants to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form the next Federal Government, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

“We have also looked into BN’s statement that they will make a decision as a team and block, and that all signatures made before are void,” he told a media conference after discussions with BN representatives here today.

Anwar, who is PH’s prime minister candidate, said in the discussions, BN has also agreed to back him as Prime Minister.

He said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also did not set any conditions, including dropping his (Ahmad Zahid) court charges.

Anwar also described the cooperation between BN and PH in Perak as a positive start, saying that both coalitions have got what it takes to work together.

When asked about anti-BN elements by PH during its GE15 campaign, Anwar, while admitting this, said PH still required the support of other parties to form a government since no party secured a simple majority.

GE15 ended with a hung Parliament situation when no party or coalition of political parties obtained a simple majority to form the Federal Government.

The polls on Nov 19 saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) winning 82 parliamentary seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), while Barisan Nasional managed 30.

A total of 112 seats are needed for a simple majority to form the government. -Bernama