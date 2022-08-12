BN confident of regaining Tambun seat: Perak BN Chief

LENGGONG: Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident of wresting back the Tambun parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15), said Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix).

He said the constituency had been a BN stronghold until GE14 when it fell into the hands of Bersatu.

“Based on our own studies, we are confident of winning Tambun,” he told reporters at the Meet-the-People Day programme for the Kota Tampan state constituency here today.

The Tambun seat is held by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Youth and Sports Minister.

Yesterday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was considering a proposal for him to contest in Tambun in GE15.

Asked on Anwar’s statement, Saarani, who is Perak Umno chief and Menteri Besar, said the state BN was prepared for battle with any big names from the opposition in GE15.-Bernama