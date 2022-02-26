BN expected to replicate Malacca victory in Johor polls: Political analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to be able to repeat its major victory in Malacca on Nov 20 last year, in the upcoming Johor state election on March 12.

Several analysts and political observers opined that among the contributing factors that could give BN victory in the Johor polls was the coalition's experience and achievements in leading the country since independence, as well as stable leaders needed by the people in the state.

Prof Dr Kassim Thukiman of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's (UTM) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, said that the leadership of Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, was an extension of the continuity of the previous leadership and strived to position Johor as a developed state, on a par with Singapore.

“The BN leadership, with the strength of their experience in administering the government and supported by state administrative officers, has already shown an impact in development in the state.

“In the Johor Sustainable Development Plan, it is not only focused on the Iskandar Malaysia area, but almost every district has important (development) that need to be focused on,” he said when discussing the topic entitled 'PRN Johor: Calon dan Kempen’ (Johor Polls: Candidates and Campaigns) in the Ruang Bicara Bahas programme, produced by Bernama TV yesterday.

He said the situation gave the impression that every party and coalition needed to have an achievable manifesto in the interest of the people.

According to him, voters need leaders who can embody the people's wishes, apart from seeing the Johor election as an effort to nurture the spirit of democracy in nation-building.

Meanwhile, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow, Azmi Hassan said Johor voters needed a stable government and acknowledged that BN was able to meet this.

He also said the people of Johor also want a government led by an MB like Hasni who cares about the interests and people of the state.

“Johor voters desire to have a Menteri Besar who cares about the state of Johor. So, I expect the results in Malacca (state election) will be replicated in Johor,” he added.-Bernama