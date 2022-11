PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional veteran and incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) hinted that he had been dropped from the Umno GE15 candidate list, following a brief message he left on Facebook.

“Tonight is the saddest night ever. All operations rooms in BN Arau have been shut and the flags had been taken down.

“This is the first time in history,” he said in a two-paragraph Facebook post.

Umno and BN are expected to unveil their list of candidates on Thursday.