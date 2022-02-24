BN giving women more opportunities to be elected reps: Naraini

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) is providing a wide opportunity for women to be involved in national politics by fielding over 10 female candidates in the upcoming Johor state election.

Wanita BN chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad in a statement today said this was in comparison to the six Johor state seats for female candidates to contest in the 14th General Election, showing that the coalition was providing more opportunities for women’s issues to be brought up to the state government.

“BN is also seen as giving women the opportunity to be state executive councillors if BN is given the mandate to administer the state.

“This too shows that the party’s leadership gives recognition to women who indeed have the capabilities and qualifications to become elected representatives,” said Noraini, who is also Wanita Umno chief.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad today announced the 41 BN candidates from UMNO and MIC for the Johor state election, including 10 women.

This afternoon, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong announced 14 candidates from the party, including four women.

Noraini, who is also Higher Education Minister, said Wanita Umno and BN were committed to ensuring that each of their candidates could contribute to BN’s victory in this election, in keeping with the theme, “Stability for Future’s Sake”.

The Parit Sulong MP also congratulated and thanked the BN leadership for the recognition given to women

“With that, hopefully the voters in Johor could make the right choice as the facts have proven that only BN could administer Johor well and our commitment is to bring back the glorious era of Johor.

“Vote wisely as your votes will determine the future of this state that we love,” she said. -Bernama