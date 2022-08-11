BN has record of delivering more than promised in manifesto: Annuar

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has a record of delivering more than what was promised in its manifestos, Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said there was no issue with BN’s ability to implement the pledges contained in the manifesto unveiled by its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday.

“There are parties who offered grand-scale manifestos, but was proven that it could not be carried out. There was nothing in our manifesto that promised free devices, price control for chicken and subsidies for eggs (but was done anyway)... BN has a record of delivering more than what was promised.

“You can cheat some people sometimes, but you cannot cheat all the people all the time. In an election, the people will judge,” he told reporters after handing out devices at the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economic Centre (PEDi) at Felda Bukit Cherakah here today.

BN yesterday launched its manifesto, “Perancangan Amal dan Usaha” or PADU, a new and fresh deal from the coalition to Malaysians containing 99 practices to propel the country towards developed nation status.

On BN’s prime minister candidate, Annuar said the matter should not even be an issue as the decision made in the party’s annual general assembly was for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to remain as the country’s premier.

“That was the decision made and all that is needed is the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. If we have the numbers, then there is no second candidate from Umno and anyone else nominated must decline.

“And that is why I emphasise on being united, as what was decided (in the party assembly) can only be changed by the assembly itself,” he said. -Bernama