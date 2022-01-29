BN higher leadership to decide on cooperation with Bersatu, PAS

BATU PAHAT: The decision of whether Barisan Nasional will cooperate with Bersatu and PAS in the upcoming Johor state election will only be decided by the coalition’s higher leadership.

Ketereh Umno division Tan Sri Annuar Musa said party members will abide by that decision.

“Within Umno, several policy decisions have been made and decided by the Supreme Council and also the Johor Umno Liaison Committee. So the machinery will follow one command in a united front based on the decision made by the party leadership,” he told reporters after presenting post-flood contributions at the Ayer Hitam community hall here yesterday.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP and Communications and Multimedia Minister, was asked about the possibility of BN cooperating with Bersatu and PAS in the Johor state election.

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that PN was now in the final stages of determining the seats to be contested in the state election.

Last week, Johor PAS Commissioner Abdullah Husin reportedly said that PAS will seek a meeting with the Johor Umno leadership on an understanding to face the state election in the spirit of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Last Wednesday, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said that the proposed cooperation between Umno and PAS for the Johor election will be discussed thoroughly.-Bernama