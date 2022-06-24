BN Job Fair aims to help youths recover from Covid-19 impact: Asyraf Wajdi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth Job Fair 2022 from today until Sunday serves as a platform to connect employers with job seekers and help youths bounce back from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BN Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said it also provided information on available assistance for those who are interested in starting a business, as well as a resume clinic and career talks to help youths improve their skills and prepare themselves to enter the workforce.

“We will also conduct on-the-spot interviews. This job fair aims at helping youths secure jobs since there are people who were dismissed from work and found themselves without a source of income when the Covid-19 pandemic struck,” he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of the job fair at the World Trade Centre here.

He said the last time BN organised a job fair was in 2017, adding that more than 20,000 job opportunities were offered by 300 companies and employers at this year’s event.

Meanwhile, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that based on statistics, there were about 669,000 unemployed individuals nationwide as of March this year with an unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent.

“As such, we invite more employers, companies and government agencies to participate in this carnival to offer jobs to as many unemployed youths as possible,” he said.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, when met by reporters after the ceremony, suggested that the job fair be held in every state as quickly as possible to help youths outside the Klang Valley gain employment.

The BN Youth Job Fair 2022 is organised by BN Youth and Umno Youth with the cooperation of the Human Resource Ministry.

Among the participating companies are Tenaga Nasional Berhad; Nando’s Chickenland Malaysia Sdn Bhd; The St Regis Kuala Lumpur; Golden Scoop Sdn Bhd (Baskin Robbins); Secret Recipe Cakes & Cafe Sdn Bhd; and Lulu Group Retail Sdn Bhd.-Bernama