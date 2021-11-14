BN Klebang candidate pledges to upgrade padi irrigation system

MELAKA: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Klebang state constituency, Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong(pix) will give emphasis to 10 areas in his manifesto for voters in the constituency.

Among them is the upgrading of the irrigation system in padi and other agricultural areas if given the mandate in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Lim who is also Melaka MCA chairman and MCA vice-president said the focus on upgrading the irrIgation system was because Klebang has extensive padi fields and other cultivation in Bukit Rambai, Klebang Kecil and Kampung Pinang.

He said a good irrigation system is important to ensure the crops of farmers give high yields as it is the source of income for them apart from ensuring the supply of padi and vegetables for Melaka and country is adequate.

“The special manifesto is for Klebang voters and this is my commitment to raise the standard of irrigation system as I have started the upgrading work for the area when I was the Klebang assemblyman before this.

“In the earlier first phase, two water pump houses and canals have been built to supply sufficient water to the padi fields in the constituency, and I will continue the effort if I am given the opportunity to serve again,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Lim who is also Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister said his manifesto was also to improve the facilities and infrastructure of fishermen such as jetties in Klebang Besar and Lereh to help fishermen go to sea safely and to aid them to have better catch.

Apart from that, he also pledged to give focus to upgrading the health clinic facilities as the residents in Klebang are referred to health clinics in Klebang Besar and Bukit Rambai for medical treatment.

He said there would also be many more affordable housing projects for the people as many of them have yet to own houses.

He said the focus is also on improving infrastructure for the well-being of the residents as well as ensuring the sustainability of environment here while having better recreational places in Klebang beach to assist micro and and small traders.

The manifesto included bringing business and employment opportunities for locals especially development in education and human capital development to assist the people here.

Lim was Klebang assemblyman after receiving a majority of 9,171 votes to defeat Liou Chen Kuang of DAP in the 13th general election and PKR’s Datuk Gue Teck with a 789 -vote majority in the 14th general election .

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the Melaka election on Nov 20 while nomination day was on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.-Bernama