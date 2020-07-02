BN laud return of Salleh to Umno - Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) adopt an open attitude and laud the return of former Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak into the party (Umno).

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said BN had no objection to the application but that the individual had to undergo several processes to be decided by the top management.

“Indeed, we have received an application from Datuk Seri Salleh and four senior leaders from Sabah who have made the decision to come back and they need to make a new application.

“This political party belongs to the people, we accept them with open hearts,“ he told reporters at the Baiti Jannati @ Federal Territories home ownership programme for the hardcore poor, here, today.

Prior to this, Salleh had confirmed that he had applied to join Umno on May 26 through state Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Salleh, who was a former minister of Telecommunications and Multimedia, had applied to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat in October last year after he and a majority of Sabah Umno leaders resigned in December 2018, but cancelled the application.

Meanwhile, Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said his ministry would work with more private sector parties to raise funds and sponsor home ownership for hardcore poor people living in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) projects.

He said the ministry had so far received RM2 million from Tenaga Nasional Berhad and was aiming to deliver up to 60 PPR and PA residential units to the hardcore poor.

Earlier, Annuar made a visit to PPR Kampung Muhibbah and handed over a home ownership letter to the first recipient of this year’s Baiti Jannati @ Federal Territories programme, Siti Zainah Mohd Zain, 44.

Siti Zainah is a diabetic single mother of four children and has no fixed income. -Bernama