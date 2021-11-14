BN Lendu candidate to focus on capturing grey voters

ALOR GAJAH: The campaign machinery of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Lendu state constituency in the Melaka state election is now stepping up efforts to to reach grey (undecided) voters.

BN candidate, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali(pix) said this move should be intensified to restore the confidence of these voters towards the BN leadership in the ongoing election.

''I have always reminded the machinery not to take this group of voters for granted as campaigning under the strict SOP has made candidates who are new, unable to get to know their voters. Even I who has been in the game for a long time, have to double efforts to ensure the voters in white and grey areas are clear about the manifesto of BN.

“'Obviously, we have to approach them cautiously as this is our way of campaigning,” he told the media here today.

In this regard, he also said the level of confidence for BN to take the majority of seats in the Melaka election has now exceeded 50 per cent based on the study conducted by BN machinery with voters throughout the state.

''We however need to campaign harder to ensure victory for BN as we must admit the battle for voters in this election is very close,” he said.

He also wanted BN young candidates contesting in the other seats to be put more efforts in their campaign to ensure voters return the mandate to rule to BN.

''They have to do much.. much better than us (veterans), have to move forward faster as they inheriting the country. Mostly importantly have to make sure the votes of the people for these candidates are not in vain,” he said.-Bernama