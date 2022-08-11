BN manifesto comprehensive, inclusive for all Malaysians: Reezal

GEORGE TOWN: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) is comprehensive and inclusive for all Malaysians, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said.

The manifesto is practical and relates to many education issues and assists the B40 group in facing uncertain economic times.

“I like that it touches on education issues, including early education and the B40 group.

“It’s a very valuable guarantee that BN offers, including free education for B40 students who further their studies to the tertiary level,” he told reporters here today.

The Kepala Batas Umno chief said he will announce the Ikrar Demi Kepala Batas manifesto this Friday, which covers policies in the area and the entire ecosystem of Kepala Batas.

Reezal Merican will be defending his Kepala Batas parliamentary seat, facing four contenders Muhammad Danial Abdul Majeed (PH-Muda), Dr. Siti Mastura Muhammad (PN-PAS) and Hamidi Abu Hassan (GTA-Pejuang).-Bernama