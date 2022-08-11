BN manifesto doable, not extravagant: Ismail Sabri

BERA: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto that was launched yesterday can be implemented because it is realistic and does not promise ‘the moon and stars’ just to win votes in the 15th general election (GE15), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister this was because the manifesto was drawn up based on the essence of Budget 2023, with several new offers which could be incorporated as improvements to the budget.

Budget 2023 has to be tabled again because Parliament was dissolved just three days after it was tabled on Oct 7.

“We are being realistic. What is spelt out in the manifesto is based on the budget (Budget 2023). The budget is something we are capable of implementing as it has been budgeted for. What is promised is doable.

“We are not promising the moon and stars. These are not extravagant promises to fish for votes but it is a manifesto that can be implemented. Several new matters (in manifesto) will be a guide for improving the budget which will be tabled again,” he added.

Ismail Sabri, the incumbent Bera Member of Parliament (MP), said this at a press conference after attending a ‘kenduri kampung’ (village feast) with residents of Kampung Bohor Baharu here today.

The BN manifesto, launched by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, offers 99 approaches and initiatives to steer Malaysia towards developed nation status, if the coalition is given the mandate to form the government.

Ismail Sabri also said the manifesto does not leave out anyone including the M40 group because the Budget 2023 tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz earlier was comprehensive.

So far only BN, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional have unveiled their manifestos.-Bernama