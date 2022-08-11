BN manifesto not sweet promises to people: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 15th General Election is not sweet promises made to the people but the plans and efforts to further develop Malaysia, says its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

The BN candidate for the Rembau parliamentary seat said the formation of a government was no child’s play but to be taken seriously to meet the needs and aspirations of the people and for a good government administration.

“We are not a government of children as administering the country is a serious and practical matter. We (BN) have been administering the country for long and have the experience, hence, we know the aspects to be given attention.

“Our efforts are aimed at bolstering the people’s belief in the government for their own comfort and a strong and stable government,“ he told reporters, here, on the BN manifesto that was announced by the coalition’s chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday.

The manifesto featuring BN’s Practical Plans and Efforts (PADU) that are a new and fresh deal for the people, contains 99 practices and means in turning Malaysia into a developed nation.-Bernama