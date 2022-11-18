BN must ensure 90% of loyal voters come out to vote tomorrow: Mohamad

REMBAU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) party machinery has to ensure that at least 90 per cent of the coalition’s loyal voters come out to vote on polling day tomorrow in the 15th general election (GE15), said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

Mohamad, who is also BN election director, is confident that with proper organisation, BN can achieve victory in the GE15 and form the government.

“I have asked all BN party machinery nationwide to step up their preparation and respective duties until tomorrow so that they can get as many loyal voters as possible who have been identified to come out and vote,” he told reporters after meeting the residents in Gadong, Kota here.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, who is the Rembau parliamentary seat candidate is also confident of defending the constituency, which has been described as a BN stronghold.

The Rembau state assemblyman said Rembau had always been BN’s and believes that the people in the area will continue to back the party in the GE15.

“The Rembau parliamentary seat will always be safe (for BN)... then, now and forever. I met as many voters as possible here through visits to the district voting centres and branches. The Rembau parliamentary constituency is an area classified as a loyal area and I am confident the residents here are staunch BN supporters,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, will be contesting a parliamentary seat for the first time in GE15 to defend the constituency his predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin won for the past three terms. -Bernama