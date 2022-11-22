BN no power, PN & PH should combine to form govt: Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has no power to form the federal government as the people have rejected the coalition in Saturday’s 15th general election (GE15), its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Instead, he proposed Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) combine and form the government as both coalitions had obtained a higher number of seats.

“BN is prepared to play the role of an effective Opposition to ensure there is check and balance,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

However, Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said that if BN’s help was needed in the post-GE15 period, the coalition is ready to contribute to open and sincere talks.

“And if the government still cannot be formed, then don’t blame us (BN). This is the result of a democratic process to return the mandate to the people. We will respect the decision,” he said.

GE15 ended with a hung Parliament situation when no party or coalition of political parties obtained a simple majority to form the federal government.

The polls on Nov 19 saw PH winning 82 parliamentary seats, PN (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23); Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six); Warisan (three), Independent (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) managed one seat each.-Bernama