BN operations room in Arau to reopen soon

ARAU: The Arau Barisan Nasional (BN) operations room, which was shut down on the orders of incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim on Nov 1, will be reopened soon, according to the BN candidate for the parliamentary seat.

Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman said many people at the party’s election machinery grassroots wanted to reopen the operations centre.

“Based on the feedback received during meetings with voters the past few days, many have asked for the BN operations room in Arau to be reopened and only a few are against the idea,” he told reporters here today.

Rozabil said he believed many in Umno remain loyal to the party although they were initially confused by Shahidan’s announcement to defend the seat despite being dropped by BN as a candidate in the 15th general election.

Shahidan is contesting the Arau seat on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, in a three-way fight which also involves Pakatan Harapan’s Fathin Amelina Fazlie.-Bernama