BN, PN leaders hold meeting in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: “I don’t know yet.” That was the brief reply from caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when asked about his presence at a hotel here this afternoon.

The Umno vice-president arrived at the hotel before 3 pm, believed to have connection with the meeting between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

BN deputy chairman cum Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) was also seen arriving at 3.04 pm, followed by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, who arrived together at 3.15 pm.

Also spotted at the hotel was Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau, who arrived at 2.40 pm.

The current political impasse involving the formation of a new government and appointment of the 10th Prime Minister continues after the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19, with no single party or coalition able to gain a simple majority of 112 seats.

In GE15, BN won 30 seats, Pakatan Harapan (82), PN (73), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (one each).-Bernama