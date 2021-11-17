BN Rembia candidate to focus on building more affordable houses

ALOR GAJAH: The Barisan Nasional candidate for the Rembia state constituency, Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis(pix) pledged to build more low-cost as well medium affordable houses for the residents in the area if given the mandate in the Melaka election on Saturday.

He said the pledge is among the six thrusts which would be his priority under the housing thrust, apart from education, religion, welfare, economic as well as youth and non-government organisations.

“The six thrusts conceptualised under Melaka election manifesto for Rembia are in line with the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto themed ‘Kestabilan Demi Kemakmuran’ launched recently.

“The agenda of constructing more low-cost and medium-cost houses in Rembia is because many residents here especially youth do not own houses,” he told Bernama when met here today.

He said apart from that, 20 schools in Rembia, have also been receiving his attention including more allocations from Rembia State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) in the past three years.

He said through his thrust in education, the free tuition programme would be continued apart from motivational programmes for students facing examinations as well as an increased allocation for the “Back to School’ programme.

Muhammad Jailani said for the economic thrust, an integrated development programme would be launched including small and medium industries to provide employment for local residents.

He said the allocation for living aid contributions such as wheelchairs, beds, walking sticks, adult diapers, hearing aid, and funeral assistance would also be improved.

“I will ensure the poor would receive monthly aid while the allocation for old folks homes as well as flood assistance would be improved,” he said.

He added youth and NGOs would be supported with contributions to ensure active participation in Rembia.

Muhammad Jailani who is the incumbent of Rembia seat, obtained a majority of 1,814 votes on PKR ticket, to defeat Norpipah Abdol (BN) and Rashidi Razak (PAS) in the 14th general election.

In the Melaka state election, he would defending the seat in a five-cornered fight with K.Murali (Independent), Zamri Pakiri (Pakatan Harapan), Sabarudin Kudus (Independent), and Zamzuri Arifin (Perikatan Nasional).

The Election Commission (EC) has set the voting date for the Melaka election on Nov 20 following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.-Bernama