BN's support further strengthens state govt: Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Barisan Nasional support for the Unity Government in Sabah will further strengthen the state government’s position, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“Good...so this means that the state government will be strengthened in the Unity Government concept pioneered by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),“ he told reporters after opening the Developing Malaysia Madani Seminar here today.

Hajiji said this when asked to comment on the statement made by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir of the coalition’s support for the Unity Government in Sabah under the leadership of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman.

On previous attempts to overthrow the state government, Hajiji said that in politics there was no need to hold grudges.

“...what is important is the interests of the people and also the state of Sabah. That’s why leaders need to focus on the unification of the people and the development of the state so that the economic activities of our state will increase and the people will benefit. This is the purpose of our struggle and politics,“ he stressed.

Asked to comment on the possibility that the Sepanggar state assemblyman Datuk Yakub Khan who is also Sabah BN deputy chairman will be elected to represent BN in the state Cabinet, Hajiji said he had no problem with it if it benefits the people and state.

“I am open in matters like this because my intention is to make the people prosperous, thus advancing the state,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Kurup said in a statement that the party remained supportive of Hajiji's leadership as Sabah Chief Minister and would give full cooperation in making Sabah's development agenda a success in the Unity Government.

According to Arthur, the party's priority is to ensure that Sabah's economic development and growth agenda continues to increase while trying to ensure that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issue can be resolved immediately for the good of the people in the state. -Bernama