BN to decide on GE15 candidates after readiness assessment completed: Tok Mat

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) will nominate candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) only after the assessment of the readiness level of the party machinery is completed.

BN election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan(pix) said the stipulation regarding the selection of candidates between the component parties has not been done thus far, and will only be discussed when he has completed visiting the entire country and the election committee is satisfied with the readiness of the machinery.

“Now we first assess the preparedness level. Today I am in Perak, which is the 12th state, and next week I will go to Pahang before Sabah, then will look at the candidates and share the seats with the component parties.

“Only after that, (to decide) on the candidate; anyone with the strong machinery can win,” he said when met by reporters during a session involving the Political Bureau of the Perak Umno divisions, at the Perak Umno Building here today.

Mohamad said a thorough assessment report on the coalition's readiness has been prepared for consideration by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno's vice-president.

The Prime Minister will then find a suitable date to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve Parliament.

He said thus far he is satisfied with the preparations in Perak, but there are several aspects that need to be improved to ensure that BN is ready for GE15, which may be held at any time.

In GE14, Perak BN won 27 out of 59 state assembly seats and 11 out of 24 parliamentary seats contested.-Bernama