BN to reform state administration, introduce new political narrative in Johor: Hasni

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) which won the Johor state election yesterday is committed to reforming the state administration as well as embrace a new political narrative in Johor.

Johor BN chairman and Menteri Besar designate Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) said the state government to be formed will continue to focus on economic development, championing the underprivileged and empowering youths.

He said the Ikhtiar BN Johor (Johor BN initiative) will be implemented in stages after Johor Budget 2023.

“I want to call upon the people of Johor, regardless of whether they supported BN or not, to take care of each other, to help prosper and protect our home, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

“Remember, no political ideology, politician or political party is bigger and more important than JDT..now is the time for us to build a more prosperous Johor together,“ he said at a press conference after BN’s victory was confirmed.

Hasni also expressed his appreciation to the people of Johor for coming out to vote and choosing BN to helm the new state government.

He said the mandate given proved that Johorians want stability and a bright future.

“Today is the first day of this great journey ahead, I want to quote Nelson Mandela by saying, “we never lose, either we win, or we learn.

“Today, the people of Johor have celebrated democracy and exercised their right, the people have chosen future stability and have unanimously chosen BN to secure the prosperity of our home, JDT,” he said.-Bernama